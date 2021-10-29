Zack Snyder reveals the Batman villains he had plans for in the DCEU

Despite having left the DCEU behind after Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Snyder has opened up about which villains could have appeared in future installments of the franchise, including alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman.

In an interview with BroBible (H/T ComicBook.com), Snyder said: "Obviously Catwoman is someone we talked about, and we had a Riddler concept that we talked about. Remember, the Riddler was kind of like the one who figured out the Anti-Life Equation on Earth in the spec scripts."

Snyder has previously outlined his plans for a Justice League trilogy, with Justice League 2 revolving around the fall of Earth at the hands of Darkseid and the Anti-Life Equation. Riddler, it seems, would have had a considerable role to play in the sequel.

Penguin was also a villain Snyder once discussed at an early stage. "I think that's a great character, and I'd love to see a version of Penguin that has an inherent camp to it," Snyder said. "It'd be awesome to see how you could deconstruct it and make him into something crazy."

Coincidentally, each of the villains Snyder mentioned is set to appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Paul Dano’s take on Riddler appears to be far more inspired by the likes of David Fincher’s Zodiac, while Colin Farrell is almost unrecognizable in his Penguin prosthetics.

On the topic of Justice League’s future, Snyder exclusively told GamesRadar+ "Listen, I loved making all those DC movies, and I love superheroes, and I love the genre. I'm very excited to see Matt [Reeves]'s Batman movie [The Batman], so that's exciting. Something like that [though], I'm not sure."

Army of Thieves, the spinoff to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, is now streaming on Netflix. For more from Snyder and director/lead Matthias Schweighöfer, be sure to read our interview with the pair.