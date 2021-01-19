Zack Snyder reveals another look at Steppenwolf in Justice League

Zack Snyder has revealed another glimpse at Steppenwolf in the Snyder Cut. Officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the super-long film will see the titular superhero team go up against this monstrous villain.

The director posted the picture on Vero, captioned with a tease about Junkie XL’s score: “This sounds insane” (H/T Screen Rant). In the photo, Steppenwolf appears to be crouched over an Atlantean soldier, and is holding a Mother Box.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder on Vero)

In the theatrical version of Justice League, the Atlanteans didn’t have much of a role, though it looks like they’ll be more involved in Snyder’s cut. Steppenwolf has also been restored to his original, spiky design.

Snyder shared another photo hinting at the progress of Justice League – this one of a parking space at Warner Bros. reserved for post-production, with the caption “Mixing”.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

It seems the director is putting the finishing touches on his cut, which has been a long time coming – fans have campaigned for its release for years, since it became apparent the version of the movie released in 2017 had been substantially changed through reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon.

The Snyder Cut will be massively different from the theatrical version, with additional photography adding Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke to the cast, as well as Jared Leto’s Joker. Snyder has also revealed that: “like 80-something percent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects wise, and that’s not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don’t have visual effects.” Expect a totally new experience in March, then.

There’s not long to wait for the new Justice League, but until it hits our screens on HBO Max this spring, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.