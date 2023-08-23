Zack Snyder fans have one request for Netflix's Rebel Moon: a theatrical release

Zack Snyder’s new Netflix movie has its first trailer, but that hasn’t stopped a legion of his fans sowing the seeds for a Snyder Cut-style campaign to get the space epic released in theaters.

"Netflix you need to start making worldwide theater releases with #RebelMoon," one fan wrote on Twitter , followed by the hashtags #RebelMoonInCinemasWorldWide and #RebelMooninTheaters.

Another exclaimed : "Big dawg coming in with fantastical creatures, lightsaber battles & spaceships. I’m so fucking excited. PUT THIS IN THEATERS."

"I am seeing Rebel Moon in theaters no matter what it takes. I will fly/drive ANYWHERE," one said . Another remarked , “It is absolutely disgraceful to debut a film like Rebel Moon on Netflix instead of theaters.”

That frustration is felt elsewhere. An expectant Rebel Moon fan said : "I think it'd be a very stupid decision to not release Rebel Moon on the big screen. It just doesn't sit right to have an epic space opera not be experienced in theaters. I hope they change that."

It’s not all disappointing news, however. Snyder recently confirmed to Netflix that a much longer director’s cut would be released.

"The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version," Snyder told Netflix's Tudum. "You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way.”

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire releases on Netflix on December 22. Part Two, titled Scargiver, is set for April 29, 2024.

