Zack Snyder releases never-before-seen images of his Snyderverse characters

Zack Snyder has released a series of new images from his Snyderverse archive. The selection of never-before-seen pictures includes snaps of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

While they’re all character shots set against a white backdrop, it’s pretty cool to see these iconic characters in a new light. Cavill features in three different looks, showing him in full Superman mode (opens in new tab) as well as his Clark Kent disguise. Eisenberg’s Luthor looks suitably terrifying (opens in new tab) in an orange prison jumpsuit while Gadot’s Diana Prince (opens in new tab) looks commanding in a regal coat in another.

Snyder also shared other snapshots from his DC movies including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. These images feature Lawrence Fishburne as Perry White, Rebecca Buller as Jenny Jurwich, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Michael Cassidy as Jimmy Olsen. You can see the full set of pictures on Snyder’s Vero account (opens in new tab).

Henry Cavill RETURNS! 💥🎉..In a brand new Superman image released by Zack Snyder on VERO! pic.twitter.com/76OlrNGtmIApril 19, 2023 See more

The Army of the Dead director has been sharing the images for the last month as he promotes his fan event Snyder Con at the end of April. The event includes screenings and special panel events to raise awareness for charities including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (opens in new tab) and the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund (opens in new tab).

Despite hosting a DC event, there aren't currently any plans for Snyder to return for a new project. Instead, it seems like the studio is going in a new direction with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling their DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate, which plans to reboot Superman and Batman.

Snyder is keeping busy though with his epic sci-fi Rebel Moon heading to Netflix in December. Meanwhile, Army of the Dead 2 is also in the works.

