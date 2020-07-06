Zack Snyder says there will be “no compromises” with his Justice League Snyder Cut

If it wasn’t made abundantly clear already, Zack Snyder has doubled down on the Justice League Snyder Cut – the 2021 HBO Max re-release under Snyder’s guiding hand – being completely and totally his final vision. In his words, there will be “no compromises.”

In a response to a fan question on social media site Vero (via CBR) on whether compromises were made or whether the Snyder Cut will be “exactly like you intended it to be,” Snyder responded: “No compromises,” while pointedly adding, “2017, all compromise.”

Snyder also provided an update on the production process, saying he is currently “so deep” (ick) in putting together VFX – potentially with an eye towards August’s DC FanDome event, a 24-hour long convention-style online gathering of all of DCEU’s biggest names, including the Snyder Cut, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Batman.

Superman himself, Henry Cavill, recently told Variety, “It’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision of [Justice League] and I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion. And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it.”

For those who can’t wait ‘til August – or are busy refreshing their Vero accounts for more tidbits from Snyder – then there’s always the first Snyder Cut teaser for you to pore over and endlessly analyse.

In it, Diana comes face-to-face with a mural of Darkseid and looks decidedly worried. Could that be a preview of things to come? We’ll find out next year.