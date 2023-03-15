Zack Snyder shares cryptic DC tease

Zack Snyder has shared a cryptic DC tease on Twitter. In the video, which you can check out below, a garbled song can be heard with a voiceover – from Darkseid, no less – telling listeners to "save the date" for April 28 to April 30. Snyder captioned the video "#fullcircle"

Darkseid is the big bad of Zack Snyder's Justice League and figured heavily into the director's scrapped DC plans for Justice League 2 and 3. What exactly this video means is a mystery, but, considering the save the date is for a full weekend, it seems likely this will be a convention of some kind, though it's unclear for now.

The campaign to Restore the SnyderVerse – AKA, make the scrapped Justice League sequels, as well as other projects like Ben Affleck's Batman movie – is still going strong online, though newly minted DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shut down discussion of selling the universe to Netflix. "I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)," Gunn wrote on Twitter.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran have also recently unveiled the first stage of their DC slate, titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters – though less than half of Chapter One has been announced, according to Gunn.

Snyder, meanwhile, has a lot on his plate with Netflix. Rebel Moon, inspired by an old Star Wars pitch, is coming to the streamer this December, while Army of the Dead 2 is also in the works.

