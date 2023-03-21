Zack Snyder's mysterious DC announcement has been revealed

Zack Snyder is hosting a DC-themed convention over a long weekend in April, after posting a cryptic save the date tease from Darkseid himself.

Speaking to The Nerd Queens (opens in new tab) on their YouTube channel, Snyder revealed that his three DCEU movies – Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League – will screen at the three day convention, taking place over April 28 to April 30.

Following each screening will be a panel, with Snyder teasing potential special guests onboard for the Man of Steel Q&A, though who might be in attendance has yet to be confirmed. The convention, which will be fundraising for AFSP (opens in new tab) (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), will be held in California, but the intention is also to live-stream panels and potentially live-chats with Snyder for fans at home. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, March 24, though the finer details have yet to be worked out.

While this event is all about DC, Snyder has his hands full over at Netflix with his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, which will be split into two parts and is based on an old Star Wars pitch of the director's. He also has Army of the Dead 2 in the works, along with two animated series.

The DCEU, meanwhile, has been renamed the DCU and is now under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo unveiled the first stage of their slate, DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, earlier in the year – on the release schedule are the likes of a new Superman film (without Henry Cavill), a new Batman and Robin film, and a TV show about the Amazons.

Rebel Moon arrives this December 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows, or fill out your watchlist with our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now.