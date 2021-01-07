Your New Year's resolution beckons - Ring Fit Adventure is down to $70 on Amazon

We're a week into 2021, and for a lot of us, the resolve with which we declared our New Year's resolutions is already starting to wither, but thankfully this Ring Fit Adventure deal is here to keep us on track.

Working out doesn't have to suck, and thanks to this fast-moving deal at Amazon, it doesn't need to be all that expensive either. Not only is Ring Fit Adventure in stock for once, it's actually got a pretty generous discount. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime you can get it as early as tomorrow.

Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon

In case you haven't heard much about it, Ring Fit Adventure is a game that manages to be an engaging RPG as well as an effective workout. Our review calls it "a genuine workout packaged in fun." And if you don't believe us, this Amazon reviewer says they lost 27 pounds in a single day - they must've been playing on Hard.

Ring Fit Adventure is usually $80, and it's rarely on sale. Actually, it's rarely available at all. We're sure the timing here isn't a complete coincidence, but it's a good deal nonetheless on a product that's pretty much always in high demand.

Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Nintendo's workout game Ring Fit Adventure has been fairly tough to find since it launched, but here it is in its plasticky flesh, and $10 to boot. Keep your New Year fitness goals on track without ever taking a break from gaming.View Deal

Ring Fit is also the perfect accessory for the times. It's hard enough to get out of the house and make it to the gym in normal times, nevermind when we're living through a pandemic. Stay home, cancel the gym membership you'll never use, and confuse your cats with this well-timed Ring Fit Adventure deal. Maybe you can use the $10 you'll save on a takeaway cheat meal as a reward for taking this initiative.

Here are the best Switch games to play when you aren't breaking a sweat with Ring Fit Adventure.