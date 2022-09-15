You won't be able to buy these Lego sets soon

If you were tempted to pick up Lego sets like the Friends Central Perk kit, time's running out: Lego is retiring a collection of popular builds very soon, which means it'll become progressively harder to get hold of them at a reasonable price (if not outright impossible).

The full list of products being returned to the vault imminently can be found on Lego's official store (opens in new tab), but the main casualties that sting are the Imperial Star Destroyer, Friends Central Perk set, the Lego Disney Castle, the 1989 Batwing, and the Ideas Seinfeld kit. We don't have a precise date for their demise just yet, but it stands to reason that they'll be bowing out in the next month or so.

Although these kits are being tucked away, that doesn't necessarily mean they weren't popular; it's just how Lego works. Officially, it's a way of clearing the road for new products so the lineup doesn't get stale. Plus, it is possible to see retired products join the best Lego sets on shelves again after a break of a few years. That certainly happened with the Lego Batmobile Tumbler and Lego Stranger Things Upside Down build.

Anyway, back to the here and now. To help you prioritize, we've rounded up the most must-have sets below. We've also tried to include them at their lowest prices to save you a bit of money along the way (because they certainly won't be this cheap again, you can bet on that).

Lego Friends Central Perk | $59.99 $56.49 at Amazon

Save $3 - Even though it's been a popular set over the last few years, the cafe is finally shutting its doors (for now, at least). We don't have an exact retirement date, but seeing as it's been given the 'retiring soon' tag, its curtain call seems imminent.

UK price: £69.99 £59.99 at Amazon



UK price: £69.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Lego Disney Castle | $349.99 at Lego

After many years of delighting Disney fans across the world, this replica of the Walt Disney World castle is taking a bow very shortly. Because it's usually very overpriced on most sites outside of Lego's official store, time is of the essence if you want to avoid spending even more on the kit (it's already starting to balloon in cost at Amazon and Walmart).

UK price: £299.99 at ShopDisney



UK price: £299.99 at ShopDisney (opens in new tab)



Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | $699.95 at Amazon

Despite being one of the more expensive Lego Star Wars sets, this Star Destroyer was also one of the best thanks to its absurd attention to detail. It's already sold out on Lego's official store, so hurry if you want to avoid disappointment.

UK price: £614.99 at Lego



UK price: £614.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)



Lego Batman 1989 Batwing | $199.95 at Amazon

Michael Keaton's Batman is due to reprise his role in The Flash next year, but it would seem as if this recreation of his original Bat-plane won't be around to see it. It's a very cool piece of memorabilia, so strike now if you want it on your shelf.

UK price: £174.99 at Lego



UK price: £174.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)



Lego Seinfeld | $79.99 at Amazon

This recreation of the Seinfeld set is also on its way out in 2022 despite having only just been released. That's pretty par for the course with some kits, though; The Batman sets also seem as if they might be retired this year.

UK price: £69.99 at Amazon



UK price: £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



