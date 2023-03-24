You renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix

You has been renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix. The hit serial killer drama returned earlier this year with its fourth season, split across two parts. Now Penn Badgley will have one final outing as the sadistic killer and master of manipulation Joe Goldberg.

"Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter," wrote Netflix (opens in new tab) on Twitter to mark the news. "You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024!" Alongside the tweet, they also attached a video of Joe saying "hello you" several times before ending with "goodbye you".

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), there will be someone new in charge behind the camera for the final outing. After acting as showrunner for four seasons, Sara Gamble is leaving the role to focus on other projects. In her place, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over as co-showrunners.

We won't spoil it here but You season 4 part 2 ended on an interesting note for Mr. Goldberg, which will definitely inform the final season. We're hoping we'll finally see if Joe will face justice for his crimes or get away with them once again.

Badgley will be back for the final season, as well as several of the surviving characters as well. Despite not being able to return for season 4, another actor who could be back is Jenna Ortega who recently shared how much she'd wanted to reprise her role.

