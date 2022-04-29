You season 4: Everything we know so far about the Netflix series' return

You season 4 is officially on its way to Netflix – the hit series was renewed last year before season 3 had even premiered, so Joe will be back on our screens sometime in the near future. Filming is currently underway and we've got the details of confirmed filming locations and what that might mean for the plot, as well as a recap of how things wrapped up at the end of season 3 to refresh your memory.

You can also get the lowdown on the new season's cast, with details on which familiar faces are returning along with all the new additions to the cast. Plus, we've done our best to predict when the release date might be, as well as when we may be able to expect a trailer to drop. So, without further ado, read on to get to grips with everything we know so far about You season 4. And be warned: season 3 spoilers lie ahead.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Filming on You season 4 began in March 2022 and production is expected to wrap in July. Season 3 premiered in October 2021, with filming wrapping in April – if a similar timeline is used for season 4, we can expect a premiere date sometime in February 2023.

You season 4 trailer: When can we expect one?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The trailer for season 3 was released around a month before the new episodes arrived on Netflix, so we'll likely have a while to wait until we get a full-length trailer for You season 4. If your prediction of a February release date is correct, you should keep an eye out in January 2023.

You season 4 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg and Tati Gabrielle is back as Marienne, the object of his obsession in season 3 – although it's not been confirmed in what capacity her character will return.

The rest of the main cast is made up of new additions. First up is Euphoria's Lukas Gage who plays Adam, a wealthy ex-pat American who continually fails to meet the standards of his successful family.

Feel Good star Charlotte Ritchie is Kate, an art gallery director who's fiercely loyal and suspicious of those who aren't her friends. Tilly Keeper is Lady Phoebe, Kate's best friend – she's wealthy and famous but very trusting, so she tends to attract people who take advantage of her.

Amy-Leigh Hickman is Nadia, an outspoken literature student and aspiring author who needs help covering up some past mistakes that threaten to destroy her life. And, finally, Ed Speleers is Rhys, an irreverent author with a troubled youth whose memoir propelled him into the limelight.

Additionally, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter, and Adam James have also been cast in recurring roles.

You season 4 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

You season 3 had a pretty dramatic finale, to put it lightly. Joe murdered his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their baby with another family, faked his own death, baked his own toe into a pie in order to pin the aforementioned death on Love, then set his house in the California suburbs on fire – which is all a bit much, even by his standards.

The last we saw of Joe, he was going by "Nick" and had just touched down in Paris in search of Marienne, who is originally from the French capital. We know that the majority of You season 4 will take place in London, with only some of the season being briefly set in Paris. No other plot details have been revealed yet, but there are certainly enough ghosts in Joe's past at this point for him to be sufficiently haunted this season.

We also know that scenes have been shot on location at Royal Holloway, University of London, so it seems that there will be a university setting for at least some of the season. Joe (or Nick) is dressed like a professor in footage taken by students on Royal Holloway's campus, so maybe he's picked up a new career across the pond.

