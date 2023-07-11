You can soon own Captain Peggy Carter's shield

Replica Captain America shields have been a thing for a long time, but fans will now have an opportunity to get their hands on a full-size, officially licensed replica of the Union Jack-style shield of Captain Peggy Carter, coming from Hasbro later this year.

Available for pre-order starting on July 12 through Hasbro Pulse, the replica roleplay shield is part of the toymaker's long-running Marvel Legends line.

Captain Peggy Carter became an MCU breakout star thanks to her appearance as a Super-Soldier in Marvel Studios' What If…? animated series and her subsequent live action cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A comic book version of Captain Carter also starred in her own 2022 comic book limited series, and she's even branched into games as well.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

"In this universe, Steve Rogers is sidelined during Project Rebirth, leaving Peggy Carter to receive the Super-Soldier Serum and become Captain Carter: the world’s first Super-Soldier. Marvel Legends proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Captain Carter Role Play shield, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Captain Carter’s powerful Vibranium shield as it appears in What If…? from Marvel Studios," explains Hasbro's announcement. "Featuring series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the shield, as well as adjustable straps ensuring the wearer is always ready for battle, this is the next essential Marvel Legends role play item for your collection!"

In core MCU continuity, Peggy Carter is a secret agent who worked alongside Steve Rogers when he first became Captain America in the '40s. She later went on to help found SHIELD - and also married a time-traveling Steve Rogers as seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

