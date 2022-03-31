You can pre-order Samsung's very first OLED TV right now

Today is the day that Samsung breaks news ground - a new OLED TV from Samsung is available to pre-order. This could shake up the best gaming TV market, and the combination of Samsung's QLED technology, as well as the established brilliance of OLED panels, could result in a beautiful sight to behold.

The new Samsung S95B is up for pre-order at Samsung for $2,199.99. Naturally, this is a starting price for the TV but there was a time when this 55-inch panel was supposedly going to launch at the $2,400 mark. If you pre-order today you should see it shipped by April 15.

While this TV is being marketed and talked about as a 'pure' OLED TV, it actually does combine the techs we've grown used to seeing on both sides of the QLED/OLED divide in recent years. The S95B will be a hybrid of sorts and could be one to hold out for if you've been looking to upgrade to one of the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X this year.

The hybrid 'QD-OLED' tech combines the Quantum Dot display tech of the best QLED TVs, with that of the beautiful panels of the best OLED TVs. If it works, the result could be a TV that offers the joyous brightness and vivid vibrancy of QLEDs with the unparalleled contrasts of OLEDs.

This sounds like the perfect mix for a TV for any use, let alone just gaming. If it's anything like the Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED screen we reviewed recently then we could be in for something truly spectacular.

Where to pre-order new Samsung TVs

The 65-inch variant is also up for pre-order at $2,999.99.



However, that's not all. You can also pre-order the tech giant's brand new 8K TV for 2022 and bag yourself $200 of Samsung credit in the process. The QN900B 8K behemoth can be pre-ordered for $4,999.99 right now, in its 65-inch form. This could well be one of the best 8K TVs of the next few years and is an exciting model to snap up as the mega resolution slowly but surely becomes more relevant and popular.

