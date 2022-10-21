You can pick up one of the best Warhammer games for free next week

One of the best Warhammer games is available to pick up for free next week courtesy of Epic.

Good news Warhammer fans, one of the best games in the series, as well as an unrelated brand new release, will be available to download for free for a limited time only next week thanks to Epic Games (opens in new tab). From October 27, Epic Game is offering Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus as well as the survival horror game Saturnalia, which is due to release on the very same day, for free.

If you're new to both of these games, here's a brief idea of what's up for grabs. In Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, the tactical turn-based combat game puts you in charge of the Imperium's most technologically-advanced army in a story written by noted Warhammer author Ben Counter. Glowing Steam reviews pin it as one of the best Warhammer games on the platform - a viewpoint backed up by our friends at PC Gamer.

As for Saturnalia, the perfectly timed spooky title will see players take on the role of various characters who are exploring an isolated village of ancient rituals. The game guarantees labyrinthine paths that will change each time you lose all of your characters. Just like Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, the game is also available on a number of other platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch from October 27.

If you are yet to claim this week's free Epic games, you might want to get on that soon as players will soon no longer be able to claim Evoland: Legendary Edition or Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free. The deal on both of these games is due to expire on October 27, 2022, at 4PM BST.