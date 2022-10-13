Fallout 3 and all its DLC will be free-to-keep on PC next week

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition will be the next free game from the Epic Games Store, so if you've somehow missed out on one of Bethesda's finest creations for this long, you'll soon have a new chance to add it to your library.

You'll be able to claim Fallout 3 starting October 20. As with all Epic freebies, you'll basically 'purchase' it at a zero-dollar price tag, and it'll remain in your library forever, just as with any game you might actually buy with real money. The promotion lasts until October 27, and will also include Evoland Legendary Edition, a collection of two indie tributes to gaming history.

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition collects the open-world RPG and its five major DLC expansions, Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta, into a single package. If you missed out on Fallout 3 back in the day - or if you just didn't play it properly on a gaming PC - this is a good reason to dive back in, especially if you want to whet your appetite for Starfield.

The 'year' that Fallout 3 would be the 'game of,' by the way, is 2008. Just in case you needed to confront your mortality today.

If you want some free games you can play right now, you can currently claim indie survival-horror title Darkwood and classic Sega revival ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove from the Epic Store (opens in new tab).

Bethesda fans got a whole lot of news this week, with the revelation that Starfield quadruples Skyrim's dialog, delves into hard sci-fi, brings back the annoying fan, and has some surprising retro game inspirations.