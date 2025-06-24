One of the most underrated "Metroidvanian" games buried thousands of feet underground is now free on Steam

SteamWorld Dig is one of the best, most underrated Metroidvania's on Steam, and it's free for the next couple of days, so hurry up and add it to your pile of untouched games now.

SteamWorld Dig is what happens when you cross Terraria and Spelunky . It's an underground adventure that sees you digging and blasting your way through caves and tunnels. It looks a lot more forgiving than Spelunky and a lot less base-builder-y than Terraria, though, as it's more of an action-adventure game.

It's set within the SteamWorld universe, which isn't named just because of the video game platform. They're a series of games with robotic, steam-powered robots who live in an apocalyptic steampunk world. It's a rootin'-tootin' cowboy and sci-fi aesthetic that I haven't seen since Daniel Craig's Cowboys & Aliens.

In SteamWorld Dig, you're delving deep and solving puzzles to save a dying town, fighting back against the apocalyptic world you inhabit. And for the low, low price of free until June 26, you can try it out for yourself.

Don't just take my word for it, though; the reviews speak for themselves. Well, they can't actually speak, so I'm going to quote them for you. "Very well made game," reads a review from May 27, which is impressive considering the game came out in 2013. "Not too short or too long. Getting 100% of achievements is a nice challenge without being too difficult."

"Great single player game to kill some time, it will keep you busy for a while. Highly recommend it," reads one from June 17.

Both its all-time and recent review scores are at "Very Positive," with almost 6,000 in the former category and 60 in the latter. So, don't miss out on this gem, get it while it's free. Its sequel is also 94% off, so if you like this one, grab that too.

