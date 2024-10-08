One of my favorite series is super cheap on Steam right now: $31 gets you 2 Metroidvanias, 2 XCOM-like strategy games, a city builder, and a clever deckbuilding RPG

Here's a great deal I always recommend whenever it comes up: the entire SteamWorld series is cheap on Steam right now as part of publisher Thunderful's big sale, meaning $31.11 can get you a whole lot of very different but visually unified games featuring steampunk robots.

The SteamWorld series feels a bit like the spinoff games to titans like Mario or Zelda – all unified by a similar cast and theme, but totally distinct in their genre and mechanics, and pretty much universally good if not great . It's an anthology guided by cute little robots, basically, and it's been some of my comfiest comfort food for years. Here's the full list of games in this discounted SteamWorld essentials bundle:

If I had to recommend just three games of this lot, it would be SteamWorld Dig 2 (my personal favorite of the series), SteamWorld Heist, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. They're all criminally cheap, and strong examples of their genres. That said, all of these games are worth a look, and doubly so with a discount. The only one missing is the SteamWorld that started it all: the Nintendo DSi game SteamWorld Tower Defense.

The only perfect video game is finally a JRPG thanks to a new indie channeling a 31-year-old cult classic SNES Tetris game that never left Japan .