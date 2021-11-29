You can now pick up hit board game Pandemic for just $15.49 this Cyber Monday

Although it has already appeared in our Cyber Monday board game deals, we're giving this deal its own article due to it being such a good saving! Pandemic the board game has gone from its usual $44.99 price tag down to just $15.49 at Amazon. You'd be silly not to try out this insanely popular strategy game.

Not only did Pandemic rank as our second favorite in our list of the best board games 2021, but we also gave it five out of five stars in our Pandemic board game review. According to our review, "Pandemic is a stone-cold classic that deserves a place on everyone's shelf." If that wasn't enough to convince you to give this game a try, its $15.49 price tag should do.

You'll find the full details for this deal below, and if you're in the market for other last-minute Cyber Monday deals we've got plenty of others worth checking out before the day is over. Not to mention seven video-game-inspired board games (such as Dark Souls, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Elder Scrolls) currently up for grabs at great prices also on Amazon.

$44.99 Pandemic Board Game |

$44.99 $15.49 at Amazon

Save $29.50 - You can now pick up the hit board game Pandemic for just $15.49 this Cyber Monday - that's a $29.50 saving compared to its usual $44.99 price tag. In the game, players must strategically work together using each character's strengths to their advantage to make a plan of action before a disease overwhelms the world.

If you're not just in the market for a new board game, you can see more deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday below.

