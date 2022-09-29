Yellowstone season 5 trailer sees the Duttons go to war

Paramount Plus has released the first trailer for Yellowstone season 5, which sees tensions at an all-time high for the Dutton family.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana and teases the chaos, enemies, and "war" that immediately follow. All odds seem stacked against John, a conspiracy against Beth (Kelly Reilly) appears to be brewing – all thanks to Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), and the rest of the Dutton clan is preparing to take cover.

Season 5 will be the show's longest yet, with a whopping 14 episodes. several stars have also been made series regulars. Teeter (Jen Landon), Governor Perry, Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Jimmy’s fiancée Emily (Kathryn Kelly) have all been promoted to series regulars.

1923, a new spin-off series, 1923 is currently in production with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford set to star. The prequel is set for a December 2022 release. Per the official synopsis, "The next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere November 14 on Paramount Plus with two all-new episodes.

