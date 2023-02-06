Yellowjackets season 2 wraps filming on one of its timelines

Filming has completed for one half of Yellowjackets season 2 – the younger cast in the show's '90s timeline have wrapped production.

"Last day on set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of Yellowjackets so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it!" Samantha Hanratty, who plays a younger version of Christina Ricci's character Misty, wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of herself with a snowy backdrop.

"Yellowjackets cast and crew have logged intense work in harsh conditions to put out this show. They have really been out in it. Props to them," commented fellow cast member Warren Kole, who plays Jeff, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)'s husband.

The series deals with dual timelines – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team is on their way from New Jersey to the national competition in Seattle when their flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Season 2 is set to see winter setting in, which spells trouble for the remaining survivors.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the girls are now in their 40s and trying to live normal lives, to varying degrees of success, while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them. After season 1 premiered in late 2021, it was nominated for six Emmys, and the show has already been renewed for a third installment.

Yellowjackets season 2 arrives on the small screen on March 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023.