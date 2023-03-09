Yellowjackets season 2 trailer shows the past catching up to the survivors

The first full-length trailer for Yellowjackets season 2 is here, giving us our best look yet at some of the new cast members. The new trailer mostly focuses on the 2021 timeline rather than the 1996 plane crash timeline, so we get new glimpses of the adult versions of some of the survivors.

"Once upon a time there was a place called the wilderness," the adult version of Van, played by series newcomer Lauren Ambrose, says as the trailer opens. "It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood, and it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived."

Soundtracked by a cover of No Doubt's 1995 hit Just a Girl by Florence + the Machine, the trailer also shows the police showing up on Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)'s doorstep, so it looks like her murdering Adam in season 1 may finally be catching up to her. Taissa (Tawny Cypress) also seems like she's struggling with her disassociations that were hinted at in the first season, while Misty (Christina Ricci) is convinced that someone is hiding something from her.

"The whole time, there was some darkness out there," says the adult version of Nat (Juliette Lewis) about their time in the wilderness. "I thought we left it there when we were rescued, but now I realize we brought it back with us."

We get our first glimpse of adult Lottie, too, who seems to have been the ringleader for the cult-like behavior that went down in the wilderness. "Lottie can help us," Nat tells Misty. "The Lottie who was committed to a mental institution in Switzerland?" Misty responds incredulously, giving us our first indication of what happened to the girls after they were rescued.

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on March 24.