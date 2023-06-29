Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 drops to lowest price yet

Less than a month after launching, the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle has received an early discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It even comes straight from Amazon subsidiary, Woot, which has a limited supply of the console deal available for purchase today.

While it might not be the most significant price drop in the world, the Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 is now up for sale at $539.99 , representing a $20 reduction from its typical MSRP of $559.99. This is also the cheapest price we've seen yet, giving you access to the most powerful console on the market right now alongside one of 2023's hottest games. With an Xbox Series X costing $499.99 by itself, this essentially gets you Diablo 4 for $40.

We're already coming across plenty of early Prime Day gaming deals across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo – some of which, might even beat the main event itself. In the meantime, this Xbox deal is available for six days or until stock runs out, so don't mess around if interested.

Today's best Xbox deal

Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle | $559.99 $539.99 at Woot (Amazon)

Save $20 - Released onto the market in June 2023, the Xbox Series X bundle with a copy of Diablo 4 is now cheaper than ever. It's a 7% discount with limited stock that is due to expire come July 5th, 2023.

During our Diablo 4 review , we awarded the game the highest score possible stating that the multiplayer action RPG has "wonderfully deep combat," an "expressive open world" and is simply "impossible to put down". One of the few flaws noted was the "weak tutorials" meaning fans of the series won't be disappointed.

If you fancy something cheaper, the all-digital Xbox Series S is down to $249.99 at Dell. This is a $50 saving (17%) down from its MSRP of $299.99. It's the cheapest way to play next-gen games, prepping you for the likes of Starfield, Hellblade 2, and Fable 4 in the future.

Prefer to get a standalone console? Here's where to find the latest Xbox Series X restock updates as well as the best Xbox Series S price and bundles from the market today. Additionally, we've rounded up the best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices and deals in June 2023.