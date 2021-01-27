Microsoft says that Xbox Series X supply will stay low until at least April

Xbox Series X supply isn't likely to pick up until the next financial quarter, according to Microsoft.

In an earnings call last night, the company's CFO, Amy Hood, told investors that it expects "significant demand" for the consoles throughout the next few months, but that supply will be "constrained" until at least the end of the quarter, which ends on March 31. That means that if you're hoping to get a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S before April, you're likely to struggle.

On the plus side, however, it's been a good year for Microsoft, who told investors that thanks to the launch of its new consoles hardware revenue was up 86%. In fact, those console launches resulted in what the company's CEO, Satya Nadella, claimed was the company's best launch ever, with "the most devices ever sold in a launch month." On top of that, there are now 18 million Game Pass subscribers, up three million in the last three months, and more than 100 million people using Xbox Live every single month.



The supply difficulties affecting Microsoft will come as no great surprise to anyone trying to bag themselves a new console. Both Xbox Series X stock and PS5 stock has proved extremely hard to come by since the consoles' launches in November, with new shipments being snapped up seriously quickly wherever they appear.

It'll be tough to find a new console before Microsoft's supply picks up, but you can help even the odds with our guide on where to buy an Xbox Series X.