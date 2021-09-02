Here's where an Xbox Series X restock could appear today

Xbox Series X restocks have always been tricky to come by, but now they're even harder to find than ever. Where will the next batch arrive? If we had to guess, Walmart would be a solid bet for today. While that isn't a guarantee and we don't have any inside info, its Xbox drops are almost always on a Thursday. If the retailer has stock this week, it'll probably land today.

Naturally, it's not the only store that could throw out an Xbox Series X restock today. Best Buy is very overdue a drop, for example, and traditionally offers more units toward the end of the working week.

It's a similar story with GameStop; the chain hasn't had the console in for a few weeks. That makes its recent Tweet about its PowerUp rewards system all the more eyebrow-raising.

It notes that "there are lots of benefits to being a PowerUp Rewards Pro, but one of the best is early access to the new console drops... Just something to think about." Although that could be in reference to a PS5 restock, there's no reason to think it isn't referring to an Xbox Series X restock instead.

Microsoft is another potential winner. The official store's last Xbox Series X restock was last Thursday, so there's a possibility of it repeating itself with another drop this week.

Amazon is a little less predictable, sadly. It doesn't stick to any pattern we can make out unless you're in the UK (in which case it usually sticks to mid-week mornings around or before 9am BST), so don't rely on it for an Xbox Series X restock.

Hoping for a Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-order instead? You and us both - unfortunately, it's been snapped up fast whenever it's appeared. Some stores haven't started offering deals yet, so check out our page for ideas of where to go next.

Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

We get it - searching for Xbox Series X stock is a real bummer, and it feels like we're no closer to regular drops. However, there are some tips we've built up over the last year of bargain-hunting that can tip the odds ever so slightly in your favor.

1. Be patient

If you want the cardinal rule of Xbox Series X restock deals, it's this. Even if the console seems as if it's out of stock, don't give up and throw in the towel. Retailers typically release stock in waves, so you should get another opportunity before long (hopefully, anyway).

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Getting in quick is really important for an Xbox Series X restock, so making sure you're signed in and ready to go with your retailer of choice will help smooth the road ahead. Being timed out or stuck behind technical issues that make you start the transaction all over again (at which point the console is probably gone) sucks, so this helps minimise the risk.

3. Prioritise bundles

Solo consoles always sell out faster than anything else, so be sure to focus on bundles with the best Xbox Series X accessories or best Xbox Series X games. You'll have more of a chance with them.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

The Xbox Series X will set you back $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK, and there's no reason to pay any more unless you're getting some extras with it. In short, don't ever buy from scalpers (sellers who buy consoles to resell with a ridiculous mark-up); because you'll get a chance to secure the console from trusted retailers at least once a week, buying from shady dealers simply isn't worthwhile.

5. Keep an eye on social media:

If you're struggling to track down Xbox Series X restock deals, stock-tracking accounts on the likes of Twitter are essential. They'll help give you a heads-up on any offers that appear and will regularly let their followers know what's coming ahead of time.

Which Xbox should you buy?

Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check for deals at Amazon Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check for deals at Amazon

If you want the best next-gen experience, the Xbox Series X is the version you want. This is the most powerful Xbox and can display games in super-sharp 4K resolution, so it'll make your games look their best.

Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check for deals at Amazon Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check for deals at Amazon

Eager to save some cash or hunting down an Xbox for occasional use? The Series S is perfect. Besides being a lot cheaper, it still offers the same next-gen experience and access to the likes of Xbox Game Pass. However, be aware that it can't display games in 4K and doesn't have a disc drive. That means you'll have to download everything digitally, which can be more expensive.

Check for Xbox Series X restock deals today

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.