Xbox Series X in stock for Walmart Plus members

Walmart's latest Xbox Series X restock is still available, with this week's Walmart Plus only drop continuing to stretch on. That means subscribers can head on over for a chance of bagging a console right now, and if you're not yet a member there may well be time to sign up and still take advantage of this Xbox Series X restock.

Outside of previous Xbox Series X restocks, Walmart only ever offered the console through All Access monthly payments. For $34.99 monthly payments over two years, you receive an Xbox Series X with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which sounds like a great offer, as Game Pass has some fantastic titles on release.

If you do miss out on this latest Xbox Series X stock, Target is still the primary place for anyone looking for a Series X in person, too. Many have suggested that Target still has Xbox Series X stock in store, so for those still on the search, its best to check in-store for any possible units. Just don't get your hopes up too much. Target has not had an official restock since February 10th, with no word of an official Xbox Series X restocks coming soon.

Lastly, Best Buy is likely to be the next retailer to have a restock on Series X. Last week they had an in-store restock on PS5s, leading us to suspect that the Series X could be next. Keep an eye on them for any possible news.

Xbox Series X | $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is currently in stock for Walmart Plus members at Walmart. This latest drop has been holding out for a lot longer than usual, but we wouldn't rest on it lasting forever.



Previous Xbox Series X Restocks

Our Xbox Series X restock tips

1. Check in-store Just because it's sold out online, does not mean it's sold out in store. Check your local stores, specifically Target and GameStop, as they both tend to do more in-store restocks then online.

2. Consider a membership Membership priority is now becoming the norm when trying to purchase a next gen console, and it looks like this trend won't be dying down anytime soon as there's still very limited stock on these consoles. Getting a membership, if you've got the budget, could really put you in a great position when trying to get yourself a next gen console.

3. Sign in early with payment information ready If you know a restock is on the way, make sure you make an account and have all your details up and ready so when you're able to make the purchase, there are no delays. This will save you having to panic at the checkout looking for your payment details.

To prepare for your console, be sure to take a look at the best Xbox Series X accessories. It's worth dropping in on these Xbox Game Pass deals as well, not to mention our guide to the best Xbox Series X headsets.