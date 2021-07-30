Xbox Series X restock: can today be a lucky Friday?

It's Friday again, of yet another week where Xbox Series X restock opportunities have been largely non-existent. In weeks like this it can feel very futile and totally pointless, but don't throw in the towel. Another day means more possibilities, so don't ever totally give up hope of seeing Xbox Series X stock.
Cutting to the chase, your best bets today are probably Best Buy and Walmart (though the latter is less likely, considering the fact it had a drop yesterday). Both have previous form of dropping Xbox Series X restocks at the end of the working week, so watch out. Plus, we'd always encourage you to give Amazon some frequent visits or just camp on it today as it seems to go at increasingly random times.
- USA Xbox Series X: Amazon | Microsoft | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Lenovo
- UK Xbox Series X: Amazon | Very | Argos | Microsoft | Currys | John Lewis | Box | BT
- US Xbox Series S: Amazon | Best Buy | Microsoft | B&H Photo | Target | GameStop | Newegg
- UK Xbox Series S: Box | Amazon | Currys | Microsoft | AO | Very
Xbox Series X restock - previous happenings, tips & advice
I say it more and more nowadays, but we are racing toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch and this is still the state of affairs we find ourselves in. Baffling.
One thing we can take heart from is that some retailers have had PS5 stock drops recently. We like to put stock (no pun intended) into the saying that 'with one comes two', but so far that has not proved to be the case. Fingers crossed there might be one last hurrah of the stocks being aligned in a week with an Xbox Series X restock today.
Unfortunately, thus far, this week hasn't seen much in the way of Xbox Series X restocks, hopeful though we were: we usually recommend checking out the likes of GameStop, Target, and maybe Microsoft in the first half of the week, but no restocks of any note actually occurred this time around.
In terms of general tips to remember, should you get past queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger Xbox Series X deals might be more of an initial investment, but they do stick about for longer. We would recommend going for these bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories thrown in too. These are genuinely useful.
Xbox Series X restock deals
Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 14
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 15
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 22
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 15
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 22
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 23
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen May 2
Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.