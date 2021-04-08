Xbox Series X restock - here's when it's arriving at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon

An Xbox Series X restock could be just around the corner. Although it's been a quiet week so far, there's reason to believe that Best Buy will get the console in this Friday April 9 from around 12pm EST / 9am PST. Xbox Series S supplies should turn up at around the same time.

We were hoping that Target would also get Xbox Series X stock this week, but that doesn't seem to be on the cards. Our team of bargain-hunters has had their fingers crossed that an Amazon drop would appear today or tomorrow as well, but that hasn't happened either. As a result, Best Buy is our last hope ahead of the weekend (retailers almost never offer deals after the working week is done).

Don't panic if it doesn't happen, though. We're always on the lookout for offers, so check in with our guides on Xbox Series X deals and Xbox Series S deals every now and then. Be sure to take a look at the retailers we've listed above, too - you may get lucky.

Xbox Series X restock tips

Sign in early: Don't forget to sign into your account beforehand. You'll then be ready to go if and when an Xbox Series X restock happens. In addition, the console is a whole lot less likely to sell out while you're trying to remember your password.

Get your payment details ready: There are more than a few horror stories floating around where the console in a customer's basket becomes unavailable should they not check out fast enough. To avoid a disaster like that, have your payment details on-hand.

Use multiple devices: OK, so this one's just common sense. But seriously, it's always worth bearing in mind. Stack the odds in your favor by checking websites with multiple devices.

Know the price: Xbox Series X costs $499.99, while Xbox Series S will set you back $299.99. If you see any offers that are more expensive than that, don't buy them - they're either scalping or scamming you.

Keep refreshing the page: Preparing yourself for a drop? An Xbox Series X restock won't let you add the console to your basket ahead of time, so refresh the page ahead of the drop to grab it as soon as possible.

Bundles sell out slower: They're pricey, but that's why Xbox Series X restock bundles are worth considering. Fewer people will grab the bundles if a solo console is available, so they won't sell out as fast.

Watch out for Twitter trends: Keeping an eye on trends and stock accounts isn't a bad idea - they're a good early warning system for a PS5 restock.

Want some gear to go with your new console? Don't forget to check out the best Xbox Series X headsets and the best Xbox Series X external hard drives.