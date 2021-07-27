Xbox Series X and S are Microsoft's fastest-selling consoles yet

Xbox Series X and S are the fastest selling Xbox consoles ever, Microsoft has revealed.

During Microsoft's fourth quarter earnings call today, CEO Satya Nadella reaffirmed the company's commitment to Xbox's ever-growing presence in the gaming space, saying, "We're all-in on games." Despite a supply shortage that's made it pretty dang hard to buy an Xbox Series X since the console launched last November, Microsoft says its next-gen hardware is still its fastest-selling box yet.

"Millions have already streamed games to their desktops, tablets, and phones, and the Xbox Series S and X are our fastest-selling consoles ever with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation," Nadella said, adding that Game Pass is also growing rapidly.

Again, it's a tough pill to swallow if you've been desperately tracking each and every Xbox Series X restock but still haven't been able to put in an order. Regardless, Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad estimates total sales for Xbox Series X and S had reached 6.5 million as of June 30 - a sizable bump from Xbox One's 5.7 million and Xbox 360's 5 million in the same timeframe.

We estimate that the Xbox Series X|S total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021.Compared to our estimate of 5.7m for Xbox One and 5.0m for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe. Supply for Series X|S improved in the past quarter, with hardware revenue up 20% QoQ. https://t.co/ypHqyTqZzoJuly 27, 2021 See more

Sales figures out of PlayStation are even stronger. Despite Sony struggling with the same chip shortage affecting Xbox Series X supply - not to mention the ever-present problem of scalpers - industry analyst The NPD Group reported in April that PS5 had become the fastest-selling console in US history, based on data compiled by retailers across the industry. Likewise, Nintendo Switch has been selling like hot cakes since it launched more than four years ago.

It's easy to track console sales, but what isn't as easy to determine is why people are buying so many new-gen consoles. A prevailing theory notes that Sony and Microsoft both launched new hardware during an unprecedented pandemic that trapped folks at home. Looking for ways to entertain themselves, there's no doubt people turned to gaming and sought out the latest and greatest hardware. That said, the pandemic also ushered in the worst economic recession since The Great Depression, which you'd think would be quite bad for video game console sales.

Regardless, the data are clear: people like playing video games more than ever, despite the current challenges of getting a new-gen console.

