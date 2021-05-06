The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Xbox 360

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the Xbox 360 after selling over 84 million units, becoming the eighth best-selling console ever.

As highlighted by The Gamer , and announced via Nintendo’s financial results for the last fiscal year, The Nintendo Switch has now sold 84.59 million units, taking over the number of Xbox 360 units sold by 590,000. However, Nintendo is yet to outsell its most popular consoles, including the Gameboy which sold 118.69 million units and the Nintendo DS which sold 154.02 million units.

The numbers just keep on climbing for Nintendo, which has also shifted 587.12 million units of software during the Nintendo Switch’s lifetime, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe coming out on top with 35.39 million units sold and Animal Crossing: New Horizons following behind with 32.63 million units sold. The other top sellers are the usual suspects including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (23.84m), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (22.28m), and Pokemon Sword and Shield (21.10m).

This wasn’t the only interesting thing to come out of Nintendo’s yearly financial results, as it was also spotted that the company has nominated Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri to be the next outside director of Nintendo . This ties in perfectly with Nintendo’s plans to foray into more animated projects , after the Super Mario movie which is currently in development at Illumination studios with Meledandri producing alongside Shigeru Miyamoto.

So what’s next for Nintendo? The company is constantly rumoured to be working on the Nintendo Switch Pro which reportedly supports 4K visuals along with several other improvements. They also have a flurry of highly anticipated sequels on the way including Splatoon 3 , Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 , and Metroid Prime 4 - the latter of the two Nintendo haven’t confirmed a firm release window for yet.