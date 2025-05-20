Nintendo could sell upwards of 20 million Switch 2 units, as the company reportedly turns to Samsung to help manufacture chips for the new console
A higher figure than the previously predicted 15 million
As Nintendo gears up for the long-awaited release of the Switch 2, it appears the company is possibly turning to Samsung for help manufacturing chips for the new console – a move that might point to the potential of higher sales than previously predicted.
In the company's recently unveiled end-of-year financial results, Nintendo shared its fiscal forecast for a post-Switch world, predicting that the Switch 2 will sell 15 million units and 45 million games within the new console's first year. That number could end up being much higher, however. As reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo has apparently turned to Samsung for help in manufacturing chips for the Switch 2.
Revealed by an anonymous source said to be "familiar with the matter," the new partnership in making chips for the Switch 2 between Nintendo and Samsung could mean more console sales overall between its June 5 release and the next year – in fact, the collaborative effort may result in a production pace quick enough to ensure upwards of 20 million sales of the Switch 2 by March 2026, according to Bloomberg's source.
Nintendo has yet to confirm or deny claims of working with Samsung on chips itself, telling Bloomberg it doesn't disclose its suppliers and won't be providing any further information regarding production that goes beyond what the public fiscal results revealed at the beginning of the month. There's no telling how many units will truly sell, whether 15 or 20 million, but if Switch 2 pre-orders thus far offer anything to go by, the future looks bright for Nintendo.
Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.
