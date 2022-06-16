Xbox Series S deals can save you $50 on a new console right now

Xbox Series S deals have been filtering onto the shelves more and more in recent weeks, but Adorama's latest $50 discount returns us to the lowest price we've ever seen on a new console. You'll find the baby Xbox for just $249.99 right now (opens in new tab) (was $299.99) - excellent news if you're looking to play all the latest games without breaking the bank.

Now that Xbox Series X stock has somewhat levelled out, discounts on the cheaper model are becoming far more regular. We've seen Xbox Series S deals dropping to around $270 every now and then over the last few months, but today's offer is a particularly strong discount. We've never seen this console go for less in a new condition - and even refurbished models have only ever been $10 cheaper.

The Xbox Series S does drop a few key features of the X model - alongside it being an all-digital console, there is a dip in processing power, resolution, and the storage and RAM under the hood. However, you'll still be playing all the latest titles with DirectX ray tracing and more.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, with plenty more Xbox Series S deals further down the page.

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $249.99 at Adorama

Save $50 - The Xbox Series S has returned to its lowest ever price (on a 'New' console) this week, thanks to a $50 discount at Adorama. That brings this price all the way down to just $249.99 - a cost only beaten by refurbished models at $240 in the past.



