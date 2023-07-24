Xbox reveals the pizza-scented controller the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have always deserved

If the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had their choice of controller, it would undoubtedly be this official TMNT-themed Xbox gamepad that smells like pizza.

Admittedly, this is also my dream Xbox controller. Some of my earliest memories are from watching the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and drooling over the supremely melty delicious-looking New York pizza the turtles were always slurping down. Even the really wacky pizzas they ordered, like that one topped with jelly beans and sausage, looked absolutely delectable to my kid eyes. To this day, I credit my obsession with pizza with watching those cartoons every day as an impressionable carb-loving child.

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers!be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US!ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: https://t.co/C2Pjfi7yru pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7July 24, 2023 See more

30 years later, the turtles are teaming up with Xbox for an official controller that both smells and weirdly kind of looks like pizza. Four custom pads come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of 'za, complete with designs inspired by each of the four turtles and the cheese that always tantalizing dripped over the sides of the cartoon pies. The controller is being given away as part of a promotion ahead of next month's premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Sadly, Xbox hasn't announced plans to bring these to store shelves, but you can shoot your shot at winning one by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the above post before August 13. There will also be an in-person event in New York at the Xbox Gaming Lounge on Fifth Avenue from 4-7pm ET on August 2, 2023. There you can check out, and of course sniff, the Xbox TMNT pizza controller, and play games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

