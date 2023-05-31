A new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has arrived.

Per the official synopsis, the film follows our four favorite turtle brothers who set out on a quest to be accepted as normal teenagers through acts of heroism. With the aid of their human friend April O'Neil, the brothers' biggest challenge puts them in the crosshairs of a mysterious crime syndicate and an army of mutants.

Directed by Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), the absolutely stacked voice cast includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Seth Rogen stars as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as brand new character Cynthia Utrom.

Mutant Mayhem is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, known for their other comic book adaptations of Preacher, The Boys, and Invincible.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 12 and is set to hit theaters in the US on August 2, making it the first TMNT movie to get a theatrical release since 2016's live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

For more, check out our list of the best new movies coming in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics ever.