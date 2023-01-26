Xbox has a showcase planned for this summer, but it hasn't confirmed if it's related to E3 2023

Could Xbox be hosting its own showcase again this summer?

Xbox has revealed it is planning to host another showcase this summer, but it hasn't confirmed whether this is due to take place at E3 2023 or not. 

As revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct livestream yesterday, Xbox plans to host a few more showcases before this summer is over. In an official blog post (opens in new tab), Xbox reiterated that more Starfield news was on the way in the form of a standalone show before adding: "In addition to this, our teams are working hard and look forward to sharing even more of what is next for our fans when we return to Los Angeles for our yearly showcase this summer."

What's interesting about this is that summer game showcases have typically been associated with the likes of E3 and Summer Games Fest (both of which usually take place in June) and Gamescom which is set to take place at the end of August. The blog post hasn't specifically mentioned any of these events which has left many wondering if Xbox will be in attendance at E3 2023 or if it plans to host its own event this summer. 

This year will actually mark the first time in four years that E3 will be "both a digital and an in-person event." As you may remember, last year there was no E3 whatsoever with several developers taking it upon themselves to instead host their own game showcases - such as the Xbox and Bethesda showcase 2022 - during the usual E3 week period. 

It's possible that Xbox was referring to another one of these solo shows, but since it hasn't been confirmed or denied either way, we'll have to wait and see where Xbox ends up this summer. 

