Starfield will get a "standalone, deep dive" showcase after Xbox Developer Direct

Xbox has a new Developer Direct showcase later this month, but Starfield will skip the show in favor of its own dedicated presentation.

The new showcase is a collaboration between Xbox and Bethesda, so you'd be forgiven for assuming Starfield would be present. However, Bethesda has announced that won't be the case, the new RPG won't be there, in order to "dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield."

Curious about what's coming to Xbox?​​Check out Developer_Direct on January 25, featuring news and gameplay from some highly-anticipated games: https://t.co/DvTYGzc85z | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/5QUbL0OXqAJanuary 11, 2023 See more

When the new Xbox Developer Direct showcase originally leaked online earlier this month, it was reported that Starfield might skip the presentation entirely. This understandable had fans worried, as they suspected another delay for the high-profile RPG could be on the cards.

Right now, we don't actually know when this follow-up showcase dedicated to Starfield will be taking place. Considering the Xbox Developer Direct isn't taking place until January 25 near the end of this month though, it's more likely than not that the Starfield broadcast will take place next month in February, or even later into the year.

One game that will feature heavily at the new showcase, though, is Arkane's Redfall. Unlike Starfield, a release date for Redfall for never set in stone before it was delayed out of 2022 and into 2023. We've seen far less gameplay for Redfall than we have of Starfield, in fact, so this could be a major event for Arkane's new game.

Just last week, we revealed a slate of exclusive details about Arkane's co-op shooter in our extensive Redfall preview.

