X-Men movie reportedly looking for a writer

Marvel Studios is reportedly diving into the process of finding a writer for its upcoming X-Men reboot film which will bring the mutant team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Writer's Guild of America having reached a tentative agreement with studios and streamers, Deadline says Marvel is eager to find a writer to tackle a script for the hotly anticipated X-Men movie.

That said, reports also indicate that Marvel is prepared to take its time with the process, as no X-Men film is officially on the schedule just yet. Mutants themselves have already made it to the MCU, with Kamala Khan having been revealed as a mutant in the Ms. Marvel streaming series.

We also know when some characters from the original X-Men franchise will be joining the MCU, with Hugh Jackman coming out of retirement as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds' return as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3, which will also reportedly include a few other returning X-Men characters from the Fox-era films.

At the same time, Marvel Studios has also revived the classic '90s X-Men: The Animated Series for a new season under the name X-Men '97, scheduled to premiere in 2024.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

The original X-Men film franchise kicked off with 2000's X-Men film, which is considered the movie that solidified superhero films as a constant presence at the box office following the success of 1998's Blade. The original X-Men film franchise concluded with 2019's Dark Phoenix after a dozen films in the main series and its spin-offs.

Disney finalized its purchase of Fox in 2019, bringing the X-Men film rights back to Marvel Studios along with the Fantastic Four. Marvel has already scheduled its Fantastic Four MCU reboot for 2025, though X-Men remains up in the air.

Maybe Disney will dig into some of the best X-Men comics of all time for its new film franchise.