Work from home in style with this fantastic Dell all-in-one PC deal

Dell has made a name for itself over a very long period of time for making stellar Windows PCs, delivering when it comes to work, rather than play - Alienware gaming PC and laptops aside of course. For a long time, their designs were slightly boring – especially when compared to a certain fruit-related company – but no longer. Case in point: the sleek and stylish all-in-one Dell Inspiron 24 5000, which is $50 off right now.

The Inspiron 24 5000, hereafter referred to as just the Inspiron, is a lot cooler than its name would suggest. With an almost iMac-like quality, the Inspiron includes a huge 1TB hard drive, Windows 10 Home, 8GB RAM, and Intel's 10th-generation i3 CPU. The centerpiece, though, is the 24-inch display, which is crisp and bright and has a pop-up webcam too.

If you're like us, then work from home is here to stay (at least until 2021) and getting the right kit has never been more important. Having an all-in-one PC is a great step, simply because it combines a lot of what you need – PC, display (with built-in speakers), keyboard, mouse, etc. – into one single unit, fitting into whatever setting you want.

While this PC is never going to run Crysis at 60 FPS, that's not the point: most of us work on things that don't need a lot of oomph, just a nice, big display that can be stared at all day and the Office essentials. If you've been staring into a tiny laptop screen for the past months, do yourself a favor and make the switch.

One thing that does need a mention: the stand. On other PCs, this comes on the back but on the Inspiron it sits edge-to-edge, freeing up space under the computer whilst looking stylish and providing ample support against accidental knocks.

Work from home Dell deal of the week

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 | Windows 10 Home | Intel i3 | 8GB RAM | 1TB hard drive | Free Mouse and keyboard included | $649.99 $599.99 from Dell

Dell has really upped its game when it comes to stylish Windows PCs and the Inspiron 24 5000 is a great example: functional, but able to augment whatever workstation it's placed in, with enough power for most jobs and oodles of storage space. The free mouse and keyboard are a bit buried in the description. Click the 'See All Tech Specs' link in the product details section to see them.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a new work-from-home workhorse, Dell has you covered, especially at this price, which includes a mouse and keyboard, quite a rarity these days. It looks like the pandemic will be going on at least in 2021, so make sure you have the right gear. If you're looking after your budget, but do fancy a bit of gaming for your new workstation, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the latest cheap gaming PC deals and cheap gaming laptop deals.