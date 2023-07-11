The first trailer for Wonka has landed, giving us our best look yet at the origin story of the infamous fictional chocolatier. Timothée Chalamet plays the titular character, a younger version of the chocolate factory owner and bestower of golden tickets.

In the clip, Wonka rocks up in a town where the chocolate cartel is on top. Many people have tried to take them on and stake their own claim selling chocolate, but to no avail, we learn. This is also a place where daydreaming isn't allowed and perpetrators can expect a fine of $3, as one police officer warns Wonka.

That doesn't stop Willy, though. Wonka may not have his chocolate factory yet, but he's already inventing whimsical sweet treats, including the so-called 'hover choc', which enables those who eat it to fly. He's not working alone, either – he teams up with Noodle, a streetwise orphan who helps him get to grips with his new surroundings.

Speaking of Chalamet's fellow cast members, we get a glimpse of a very small and very orange Hugh Grant trapped in a glass case – he's playing an Oompa Loompa, AKA the "funny little man who's been following" Wonka.

Directed by Paddington helmer Paul King, the movie also stars Sally Hawkins as Wonka's mother, Keegan-Michael Key as the chief of police, and Olivia Colman as the owner of an "evil wash house" (in director Paul King's words), along with Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, Jim Carter, and Paterson Joseph.

Wonka arrives on the big screen on December 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting upcoming movies.