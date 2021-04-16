Win 11” figures of Godzilla and Kong

Were your kids (or your own inner child…) captivated by the monster battles of Godzilla vs Kong? Then they'd probably love smashing together toy manufacturer Flair's new giant, articulated figures of Godzilla and Kong. Standing 11" tall (318mm), they're suitable for children aged four years plus. Or adults who just never quite grew up.

They're part of a Monsterverse toy range which also includes: 13" mega figures of Godzilla and Kong (featuring lights and sounds); 6" figures of Godzilla, Kong, the Skull Crawler and the Warbat; and 6.5" figures of Space Godzilla, Destoroyah, Gigan (2005 version) and Skull Island Kong.

They should set you back around £40 each, but thanks to Flair we have sets of both figures to give away to two lucky winners. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win, simple answer the question below.