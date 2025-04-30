King of Tokyo review: "A blast for big and little monsters alike"

Thanks to fast-paced gameplay and the thrill of hurling fistfuls of dice across the table each round, King of Tokyo is a blast for big and little monsters alike. It's not the most strategic option out there, but it is a lot of fun – especially with the full complement of six players.

Board games are like books in that they often live or die by their cover, but King of Tokyo won't ever struggle in that regard. It's a splashy cartoon featuring some of the weirdest kaiju you've ever seen, and that's a good barometer for the experience inside. This is a wild – and thoroughly enjoyable – ride, particularly if you're playing with family or your kids.

Designed by industry legend Richard Garfield (the man behind some of the best board games, not to mention a few of the best card games), King of Tokyo is as close to a must-have as you can get.

King of Tokyo features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £28.99 Ages 8+ Game type Trivia Players 2 - 6 Lasts 30mins Complexity Low Designers Richard Garfield Publisher Iello Play if you enjoy Bang! The Dice Game, King of Monster Island

Earn points from smashing Tokyo

All about judging risk and reward

A larger-than-life cartoon style

You'd hope that a game about a giant monster stomping across Japan's capital city would be straightforward, and fortunately enough, it is. Players must reach a total of 20 points to win, and they earn these by attacking the technological metropolis each turn. Although only one person can occupy Tokyo at a time, you'll get more points the longer you're able to stay there.

Doing so isn't easy. Any kaiju smashing Tokyo is open to attack from their rivals, and they can't heal whilst in the city – they have to leave to recover from those wounds. In other words, you'll be playing a game of chicken with your monster's life.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Don't worry if you can't roll the results you want, though. You can add to your repertoire of moves with ability cards that are paid for via 'energy' – little green cubes that look as if they should be delicious.

Speaking of looks, this entire game is a beauty. A tongue-in-cheek cartoon art style helps it stand out, and it positively leaps off shelves as a result.

Gameplay

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

A lot of fun to hurl handfuls of dice

Fast-paced chaos

Cards lead to swingy moments

Throwing fistfuls of dice across the table is always a good time, and King of Tokyo has you doing it a lot. Rolling dice and hoping for good results is a simple thrill that never gets old, and the game capitalizes on this to great effect. Allowing players to keep or reroll certain dice is a tense balancing act of risk and reward, for instance. That makes it a great introduction to strategy games if you're playing with your children, or an accessible entry-point to hobby gaming for those who haven't ventured beyond Monopoly.

King of Tokyo sprinkles a touch of danger into that core loop as well. Should you risk it all and stay in the city for as long as you dare, even though it puts you at much greater risk? Or should you sit on the sidelines and let your opponents bleed themselves dry before swooping in at the last possible second?

It's a lot to think about, but that doesn't bog down proceedings. Even with such a tightrope walk, King of Tokyo is simple to understand and easier to play. That helps when you're playing at the maximum player count, because battling with six people at once is chaotic (and wonderful as a result).

Moar monsters (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) There are plenty of ways to expand your game if you grow tired of the core experience. Alongside micro-packs that offer the likes of Cthulhu, larger additions add all-new characters (or costumes, in the case of the Halloween box).

Power cards add a much-needed extra layer to proceedings. Although it's easy to forget about them in the heat of the moment, they can be a crucial means of moving the needle back in your favor. These usually do one of two things; boost your points score/health (sometimes with a knock-on effect as compensation), or provide a special ability. One card allows you to seize control of Tokyo, for instance, while another lets you attack all other monsters at once. These are a lot of fun to deploy and reference beloved kaiju movie tropes, but it's worth noting that they can be a bit swingy. As a case in point, some allow you to remove points from your rivals and there's no counter for it.

Still, this isn't enough to put a pin to your good time – nor will the fact that your best-laid plans can be scuppered by poor dice rolls. Luck plays a big part in this showdown, but hurling fistfuls of dice in quick succession is fun enough for you to get swept up in the moment.

Speaking of being swept up, this game moves fast. The balance of power can shift very quickly after a particularly devastating round (perhaps someone goes all in on attacks, reducing you to a fraction of your health unexpectedly), so you can't ever rest on your laurels. The speed of your turns keep things rattling along at a breakneck pace too, so younger monsters aren't likely to get bored.

Well, unless you're only playing as a pair. King of Tokyo isn't nearly so interesting when only a couple of you are involved, so it's far from being one of the best 2-player board games.

Should you buy King of Tokyo?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Just as you'd hope for a game starring Cyber Kitties and King Kong lookalikes, King of Tokyo is monstrously fun. Its easy-going gameplay and tongue-in-cheek sense of humor makes it a blast for all ages.

There are plenty of expansions to enhance your experience once you're fed up with the core game, too; Halloween costumes, giant pandas, and more can be added to proceedings. Numerous spin-offs have also been made, like the two-player Duel version or team-based King of Monster Island (a great alternative if the best cooperative board games are more your speed). Would I recommend those over this classic version? It really comes down to how many people will play and what you want from the experience. If you might have up to six players joining and enjoy some light competition, OG King of Tokyo will still do the trick.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Game mechanics King of Tokyo doesn't take long to learn, but you'll want to keep coming back thanks to its fast-paced, exhilarating gameplay. 4/5 Accessibility This is a very straightforward game to learn, and is a good first step into more tactical board games. 4/5 Replayability Because so much of what happens is based on dice rolls, who you play with, and which cards appear, it feels radically different every time. 4/5 Setup and pack-down Apart from little green cubes that may be easily lost if you're not careful, this is an easy game to lay out and put away as its pieces are so chunky. There aren't loads of them either. 4/5 Component quality The vivid cartoon aesthetic and chunky design makes everything pop. 5/5

Buy it if...

✅ You want something fast-paced

King of Tokyo won't give you time to get bored, nor is it going to outstay its welcome.

✅ You're looking for an all-ages game

Everyone can enjoy the monster mayhem on offer here regardless of age, so it's a great choice if you're playing as a family.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want something strategic

Although it's a great first step into more tactical hobby games, King of Tokyo being so reliant on luck may put more seasoned gamers off.

❌ You want a game for two people

King of Tokyo can be played by two people, but honestly? I'm not sure you should – it loses a lot of the unpredictability that makes the game so fun.

How we tested King of Tokyo

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer The reviewer bought this sample themselves.

I first played King of Tokyo many years ago, and have tested it with different player counts (from two to six) so I could judge how the experience differed each time. As for my credentials as a board game writer, I have been covering the industry with critiques, news, features, buying guides, and more for over six years.



