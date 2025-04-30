Articulate review: "Still worth playing in 2025"

Trivia games often have a sell-by date, but not Articulate. Its questions never go out of style, and it doesn't require you to have a doctorate in general knowledge to play. Although it is admittedly pedestrian in terms of its design and lacks much by way of strategy, I would argue that it's still the best trivia board game around for the majority of people.

Of all the games in my collection, Articulate might be the one I've played most. It's accessible, can be played by groups of 10 or more without becoming a logistical nightmare, and caters to pretty much everyone. More importantly, it makes you feel smart with minimum effort – always a plus in my books.

Not bad for an old codger, all things considered; Articulate came out in 1992, but it's still going strong. Is it worthy of a place amongst the best board games today, though?

Articulate features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £32.99 Ages 8+ Game type Trivia / co-op Players 4 - 20+ Lasts 60mins Complexity Low Designers Andrew Bryceson Publisher Drumond Park Play if you enjoy Trivial Pursuit, Know, Linkee

Mass-appeal trivia questions

Charades-style gameplay

20 or more people can play

Articulate is a trivia game designed for up to 20 (or more, if you're feeling spicy) that divide into teams, set their tokens on the board, and prepare for brainy battle. No matter who you've ended up with, you'll choose one person to represent your group each round. Their job is to describe words on cards without actually saying those words, and everyone else has to guess what they're hinting at. If your group gets it right, you can move on to the next card. Your overall aim? Get through as many cards as possible in just 30 seconds. You can then move your token that many spaces around the board, and the first to the finish line wins.

You're not rattling through words chosen at random, though. You'll be reading from a specific category like 'Nature' or 'Person,' and this is decided by the board space you land on. Because there are wildcard spaces every team can chip in on, not to mention spaces that allow you to spin a dial and gain benefits (or impose penalties on your rivals), it's not just a case of answering questions either.

I just wish the visuals were as interesting. Articulate is very to-the-point with its aesthetic, so won't bowl you over when breaking it out of its box.

Gameplay

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

A great mix of topics

Spinner effects could be more interesting

Being put on the spot is surprisingly intense

Some games are strategic masterclasses that really stretch your gray matter as you outmaneuver foes. Others are crowd-pleasers that anyone can sink their teeth into. Articulate is definitely in the latter camp.

OK, so it's not pulse-racing. But being put on the spot and rushing through as many cards as possible in half-a-minute is surprisingly intense, and you'll be amazed at how quickly your general knowledge leaks out of your ears when under pressure. And because everyone in your team can join in suggesting answers, there also isn't lots of downtime for twiddling your thumbs.

The fact that its questions are much broader than other trivia games help it appeal to the widest possible audience too – perfect for anyone hoping to stock up on the best family board games, in other words. Unlike so many competitors, its questions won't go out of date as a result.

Would I prefer more effects on the spinner than 'go forward, or make another team go back?' Sure. The game isn't big on strategy, either. That said, Articulate is still a blast for all ages – and will continue to be so for years to come.

Should you buy Articulate?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you're looking for a trivia game everyone can get involved with, something more relaxed, or a reliable classic that won't get boring any time soon, Articulate is perfect. I've played it for well over a decade without becoming tired of it, and would argue that it's a stronger choice than better-known alternatives like Trivial Pursuit as a result.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Game mechanics Not all games need to be complex, tactical masterpieces, and Articulate knows this. Its simple loop is endlessly compelling. 4/5 Accessibility Pretty much anyone can get involved with this game, no matter their age. 5/5 Replayability There are countless different cards with multiple categories on each one, so you're unlikely to repeat yourself (especially as everyone will respond to each prompt differently). 5/5 Setup and pack-down This game is limited to cards, a board with a central spinner, a sand-timer, and tokens, so isn't hard to organize. 4/5 Component quality This is my main criticism of Articulate - how it looks. It is, dare I say it, dull. 2/5

Buy it if...

✅ You want an all-ages game

The barrier to entry here is refreshingly low, and anyone can join in.

✅ A lot of people will be playing

Seeing as Articulate accommodates up to 20 players or more, it's great if friends or family are descending en masse.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want something strategic

Will you be happy with Articulate if you're a fan of strategy or incredibly competitive gameplay? Probably not.

❌ You don't like being put on the spot

Because the game requires someone to describe words under pressure, anxious players may not enjoy their time here.

How we tested Articulate

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer The reviewer bought this sample themselves.

I started playing Articulate well over a decade ago, and still have it on my shelf now. In that time I've played it countless times with multiple groups of people, with teams of all different sizes. Indeed, I've played it for as long as I've been covering the board game industry - more than six years.



