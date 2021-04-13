Will there be a Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2? Sebastian Stan hasn't heard anything (yet)

Unlike WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems well-suited to becoming an ongoing MCU series on Disney Plus. But a second season isn’t currently in the works – at least according to co-lead Sebastian Stan.

When pressed on whether he’s heard anything about Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2 in an interview with Collider, Stan said: "No, we have not, and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not." Even for an actor of Stan’s talents – and Marvel’s penchant for secrecy – it’s hard to fake that sincerity. For once, let’s trust the Winter Soldier.

The future is cloudy for Stan – and most other MCU actors by the sounds of things: "As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is," Stan remarked. “We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] used to know, I don't know.”

But there's some hope. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has recently been surprisingly forthright about some of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows getting follow-ups.

While he didn’t namecheck specific series, he said during the Television Critics’ Association tour that "We are keeping in mind a structure [for shows] that would lead into a season 2 and a season 3 in a more direct way than a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature."

Feige also said during a Falcon and The Winter Soldier press conference ahead of the premiere that there are "ideas" for a second season.

For his part, Stan would follow Feige to the ends of the earth and "do anything" for the Marvel Studios supremo. Let’s hope the only Winter Soldier-style activation phrases directed towards Stan after the finale are ‘season 2. Greenlit. 2022.’

Catch up on the MCU story so far with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.