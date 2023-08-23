First trailer for new Amazon thriller features Doctor Who and Haunting of Hill House stars on a holiday from hell

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for Wilderness, a new thriller series starring Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Per the official synopsis, the show follows Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) as they embark on an American road trip that Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite. However, while Will thinks it's the perfect chance to make amends, for Liv, it's the perfect place to enact revenge over a mysterious betrayal.

Directed by So Yong Kim (Roar) from a screenplay by Marnie Dickens (Thirteen), the series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by B.E. Jones. The cast includes Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Claire Rushbrook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles, Jonathan Keltz, Talia Balsam, and Jake Foy.

"Wilderness is pure, unadulterated fun, where our heroine Liv says the things you wish you had the guts to, does the things you can only fantasize about, and lives by her own increasingly outrageous set of rules. I'm thrilled to bring the Prime Video audience along for her ride," Dickens said in a statement.

Coleman is perhaps best known for her tenure as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, as well as becoming the latest live-action iteration of comic book character John Constantine in Netflix's Sandman. Jackson-Cohen broke hearts in The Haunting of Hill House, in which he delivered a gut-wrenching performance as adult Luke Crain.

Wilderness does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime shows to watch right now.