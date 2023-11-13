Who needs Black Friday when ridiculous Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 coupons like this exist

With just under two weeks until Black Friday, I've spotted quite a few early Black Friday gaming monitor deals so far. Yet, while doing a bit of window shopping, I spotted an absurd Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Amazon coupon that had me stumped for a solid five minutes. The check box discounts smashes previous offers I’ve come across to pieces, and I honestly didn’t expect to see our favorite OLED ultrawide screen this cheap during 2023.

Over at Amazon, you’ll be able to grab the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for just $1,099.99, thanks to a whopping $691.40 coupon. You’ll have to check the box on screen before adding it to your cart, but once you do, you’ll end up with one of the most impressive early Black Friday gaming monitor deals out there. It still costs over a grand, so it’s needless to say this one is for premium players in search of the best gaming monitor available. However, it’s still an incredible offer that could help more of you upgrade your screen to something truly special.

If you caught our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review a few months back, you’ll know we think it's the best ultrawide gaming monitor for anyone craving OLED brilliance. Not only is it the same size as my living room gaming TV, but it boasts a speedy 240Hz refresh rate and gorgeous visuals to boot. Arguably, its superb panel is enough to distract you from the fact it's 1440p, not to mention you’ll have plenty of screen space for activities due to its extra-wide aspect ratio.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | $1,791.39 $1,099.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $691.40 - Amazon's on screen coupon takes the 2023 OLED G9 to its lowest ever price, obliterating previous deals that knocked it from $1,599 to $1,349.99. Naturally, retailers have hiked this screen's price to around $1,799 ahead of Black Friday, but this check box coupon takes it to a proper record low price. Buy it if: ✅ You want cutting edge specs

✅ You want a TV-sized OLED monitor

✅ You need a speedy refresh rate Don't buy it if: ❌ You've not actually got the space

❌ You'd rather use a non ultrawide 4K screen Price check: Best Buy $1,799 | B&H Photo $1,799

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 before Black Friday?

Amazon’s Black Friday gaming deals officially kick off November 17, but I really can’t see the Samsung Odyssey G9 getting any cheaper during the sale period. If anything, this is a testament to the fact that not all the best discounts will wait for the official event, and it’s always worth checking out what’s on offer throughout the year.

That said, there’s a good chance Amazon will switch this coupon out for a direct discount at the end of the week, so I’d jump on it now before Amazon makes this deal more obvious. I almost didn’t even notice the check box at first, meaning there’s probably a lot of other people glossing over this ridiculous offer ahead of Black Friday.

Looking for something different? Check out Black Friday curved gaming monitor deals and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday 4K gaming monitor deals if you’d rather invest in a UHD display.