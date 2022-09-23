White Xbox Series X spotted in Logitech advert

A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new advert from Logitech.

As reported by VGC (opens in new tab), the new advert from Logitech seen just below appears to show off a white version of the Xbox Series X. Although the advert itself is for the new Astro A30 headset, at the 14-second mark in the trailer, you can see a white version of Microsoft's more powerful new-gen console.

It's worth remembering, of course, that this could simply be a decal sticker pasted over the regular black Xbox Series X console, instead of an actual new version of the console itself. Also, the general color scheme in the shot of the trailer at the 14-second mark is predominantly white with black coloring mixed in, so it'd make sense for Logitech to have used a sticker to customize the console themselves.

So far at least, the new-gen console has only been available for sale in black coloring, with decal stickers the only way of changing its appearance. Microsoft has never announced or even teased new colors for either the Xbox Series X console or the cheaper Xbox Series S version.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time a new piece of Xbox hardware with a different color scheme has leaked ahead of an announcement. Earlier this year, a simple unboxing video appeared on YouTube, showing someone actually taking apart an unannounced white version of the new-gen Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller.

Microsoft later confirmed the new controller for launch earlier this month, adding that the new version of the controller was "more reliable" than past iterations. If Microsoft is planning on launching a new white Xbox Series X console, perhaps it could have some minor build enhancements like its white controller counterpart.

Check out our full Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Elite Series 2 Core guide for info on which controller would best suit you.