Xbox says new Elite controllers are "more reliable" and "built to last"

Xbox has revealed that its Elite controllers are now "more reliable" and "built to last", coinciding with the announcement of a secondary model.

As unveiled on the Xbox website (opens in new tab), the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller - Core (opens in new tab) has been designed to "meet the core needs of today's competitive gamers" and focuses on exceptional performance, customization, and durability. However, at a slightly lower price point than the previously released Elite Series 2, coming in at $129.99/£114.99.

Unleash your best game 🎮🔥Pre-order the new Elite Controller and Complete Component Pack today: https://t.co/fe74jhgmwE pic.twitter.com/PJx692LuuYSeptember 7, 2022 See more

So what's the difference between the two main controllers? The immediate difference is that the Core version of the Elite Series 2 has a predominantly white body with black grips and is missing quite a few added extras that the other Elite Series 2 controller comes packaged with. For starters, there's no carry case, additional D-Pad, thumbsticks, paddles, or charging dock. But hey that's what you spend the extra $50 on, right?

What the slightly cheaper controller does have though is adjustable-tension thumbsticks, rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. The Elite Series 2 - Core also features exclusive button mapping options via the Xbox Accessories app and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. As mentioned earlier, the new controller, along with any others Xbox now produces, is apparently "built to last" with refined components.

The good news, however, if you are still in the market for the extras mentioned above, is that you can also pick up the Complete Component Pack (opens in new tab) which actually has all of the extras for $59.99/£54.99. All of the new products listed in this story (the Elite Series 2 - Core controller and component pack) can be pre-ordered from today and will be released on September 21, 2022.

Announced in the same post, Xbox will soon be introducing its Elite Series 2 controllers to Xbox Design Lab for the first time since the service was launched in 2016, allowing players to customize their Elite controllers however they see fit.