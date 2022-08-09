White Xbox Elite Series 2 controller leaks online in YouTube unboxing

An unannounced white version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has appeared online in a video.

As first circulated on Twitter earlier today, on August 9, a YouTube channel that goes by the name "Nicholas Lugo" posted the video seen just below, all the way back in July. The video is a 90-second unboxing video of a white version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, which hasn't been announced at the time of writing.

The video begins with the user showing off the unopened box of the white controller, seemingly confirming its authenticity. They then awkwardly open the box with one hand and the pouch containing the new controller within the box, showing off the new white version of the controller for all to see.

The unboxing video confirms that interchangeable bits will accompany the new white controller at launch, as seen within the box itself. For those that don't know, every Xbox Elite Series 2 controller comes with interchangeable parts including a D-pad and analogue sticks.

It's worth mentioning that this isn't even the first time the white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has surfaced online. Earlier this year in March, a photo began circulating on social media and online forums showing the boxed controller at a retailer (thanks, Neowin (opens in new tab)), but we've seen nothing else of the controller until now.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller first launched in 2020, and in our glowing review, we awarded it full marks, writing that it "makes the best controller even better."

Last month, Xbox confirmed that it would be at Gamescom later this month in August with updates on already-announced games. The announcement never mentioned anything about new accessories like controllers, so it's entirely possible the white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller could be a reveal for the showcase.

Here's our guide to the best Xbox Series X headsets if you're looking for the perfect accessory for the new-gen console.