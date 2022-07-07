Xbox will be at Gamescom 2022 with updates on already-announced games

Xbox has revealed that it will be attending Gamescom 2022 this August.

Announced via a press release, Xbox has revealed it will be attending this year’s Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany towards the end of the Summer. According to the press release, attendees should expect "updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months and a chance to hang out as a community again (in person)!"

Thanks to the Xbox and Bethesda showcase during not-E3 last month, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect Xbox to show during Gamescom this year. As revealed during the showcase, all of the games that made an appearance are due to release within the next 12 months. That means, the likes of Redfall , Hollowknight: Silksong , A Plague Tale: Requiem, and more are all expected within the next year.

As for which of these announcements we’ll see more of at Gamescom is currently kept firmly under wraps. It’s probably a wise idea to keep your expectations relatively low though as we’re unlikely to get any major surprise announcements, especially considering Xbox did give us so much to look forward to just a couple of months earlier.

Aside from Xbox, the only other developer that we know is currently confirmed to be in attendance at Gamescom 2022 is Ubisoft - who recently showed off Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and celebrated the Assassin’s Creed series’ 15th anniversary . We also know that PlayStation will not be at Gamescom 2022 , and nor will Nintendo, Activision, and Take-Two.