Here's how to watch Assassin’s Creed 15th anniversary celebration livestream

Ubisoft is hosting an Assassin’s Creed Celebration livestream today (June 14) to give fans a glimpse into the future and look back on the past of the series. Fancy tuning in? Find out exactly where to be and when to get the latest on all things Assassin’s Creed right here.

Announced as recently as yesterday (opens in new tab), Ubisoft is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed with a dedicated livestream today at 9am PT / 6pm CET / 5pm BST. If you fancy watching live, you should head over to the Ubisoft official YouTube channel (opens in new tab) or the publisher’s Twitch channel (opens in new tab) just before the livestream begins.

While it isn’t clear how long the livestream is expected to last, Ubisoft has been pretty open about what the presentation will include. According to the livestream’s YouTube description, Assassin’s Creed fans should expect to see a special look at the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a look back at the franchise over the last 15 years, and a tease of what’s to come this year.

This is just the tip of the iceberg though, as the Ubisoft News team will apparently be showcasing the new Assassin’s Creed Origin’s 60FPS gameplay update with producer Jose Araiza, before going on to talk all things new with Assassin’s Creed comics, graphic novels, manga, and more.

Now, whether we’ll see any new Assassin’s Creed projects today is up for debate but we wouldn’t be too surprised considering the rumours surrounding Assassin’s Creed 'Rift ' . Originally revealed earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the next Assassin’s Creed game is currently codenamed 'Rift' and started out as a Valhalla expansion before becoming its own game.

The rumoured title is apparently due to release in late 2022 or sometime in 2023 but Ubisoft is yet to officially reveal such a game or comment on any of the rumours. This could mean it either doesn’t exist or Ubisoft is waiting for a good time to announce it. Say, during a dedicated livestream perhaps?