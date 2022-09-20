Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Elite Series 2 Core: what's the difference and which should you buy?

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is here to offer a more affordable entry point to the world of Microsoft's pro-level controllers. While the name may be longer, this next addition to the lineup actually slims things down. Pitched as an affordable alternative to the all-singing, all-dancing Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless, the Core model comes in at $129.99 / £114.99 ($50 / £45 less than the $179.99 / £159.99 MSRP of the original).

Put simply, the difference between the Elite Series 2 and the Elite Series 2 Core lies in the accessories. The original Series 2 offers everything you need to customize your buttons, thumbstick, and paddles straight out of the box as literal, physical items, alongside a neat case to keep everything contained. However, the Core drops these bits, and instead makes them additional extras and a separate bundle should you wish to customize in the future. That cuts a good chunk off the price tag, and you're still getting the tension-adjustable thumbsticks and luxury rubberized grips of the original gamepad.

We're breaking down the differences between the Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Elite Series 2 Core in finer detail just below, should you wish to explore more in this Xbox Series X controller standoff. If you already know the Core is right for you, though, you can pre-order straight away via Amazon (opens in new tab) in the US and Microsoft (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs. Series 2 Core: what's the same?

The Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Elite Series 2 Core both share the same fundamental design principles; an ergonomic gamepad with grippy rubberized legs and tension-adjustable thumbsticks. You'll still be able to assign and switch between custom profiles and assign your own button mapping configurations. Combine that with an identical 40-hour battery life and out-the-box compatibility with PC and you're all set.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Series 2 Core: what's different?

The only two differences between the two controllers lie in the price and the additional accessories. There's a big caveat here, though. Losing those additional accessories also means dropping paddles altogether, and there are far cheaper controllers that still manage to pack these extra buttons in. It's a considerable drop with just $50 off the price tag.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Series 2 Core: which should you buy?

If you're after the feel of a professional gamepad without getting too close to $200, we'd recommend taking a look at Xbox controller deals on the original Elite Series 2. We've seen this price fall to as little as $139.99 in the past (though discounts may not return to this level for a while considering the new Core price point), and you're getting all the pro-level accessories built in.

We'd recommend buying the Core, however, if you're looking to replace your original model without re-buying all the extra kit, or if you're looking for the absolute lowest price on a premium controller right now.

